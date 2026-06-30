WhatsApp introduces usernames to enhance user privacy

WhatsApp is rolling out a new username feature later this year, allowing its over three billion users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. This update aims to provide an additional layer of privacy for users, according to a recent report by Security Affairs.

The new username functionality enables users to set a unique handle and share that instead of their personal phone number when initiating conversations. This addresses concerns about sharing sensitive contact information, especially in group chats or with new acquaintances. WhatsApp emphasizes that there will be no public directory or search suggestions for usernames, meaning users can only be contacted if their exact username is known. For added control, an optional "username key" can be implemented, requiring an additional credential before someone can message a user.

The platform is opening username reservations now to help users secure their preferred handles, anticipating high demand due to its massive user base. Creators, businesses, and organizations will also have the option to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook usernames on WhatsApp to maintain consistency across platforms. This move is positioned as a significant step in extending WhatsApp's privacy commitment beyond its end-to-end encryption.