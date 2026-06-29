Supreme Court limits geofence search warrants, bolsters privacy rights

The U.S. Supreme Court has limited law enforcement's use of geofence search warrants, a significant ruling that will impact privacy rights and police investigations nationwide. The court determined that individuals have a reasonable expectation of privacy in their cell phone location information, meaning authorities must now obtain a warrant to access this data from tech companies, based on information published by TechCrunch.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the Fourth Amendment's protection against unreasonable searches and seizures applies to location data collected by companies like Google. This means law enforcement must demonstrate probable cause and obtain a search warrant before requesting historical geofence location data from tech companies. Geofence warrants previously allowed police to request data on all devices within a specific geographic area and time, a practice criticized as overly broad and potentially infringing on the privacy of innocent individuals. The court's decision in Chatrie v. United States clarifies that the "third party doctrine," which typically allows access to willingly shared data without a warrant, does not apply to location history collected by phone services.

While not banning geofence warrants entirely, the ruling requires law enforcement to narrow their requests and establish probable cause, potentially affecting how investigations are conducted and how companies like Google and Microsoft handle user data requests.