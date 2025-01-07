Argentinian airport security payroll system reportedly breached

Argentina's Airport Security Police, or PSA, reportedly had its officers' and civilian personnel's personal and financial information following a cyberattack against its payroll system, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Infiltration of PSA's payroll records through the exploitation of a flaw in the systems of its payroll processor Banco Nacion also enabled yet-to-be-identified attackers to conduct fraudulent salary deductions ranging from $100 to $245, local media outlets reported. While the reported intrusion has not been confirmed by PSA or Banco Nacion, the PSA has already moved to take down certain services following the incident. Such a development comes nearly two weeks after Argentina's government apps Mi Argentina and SUBE were disrupted in an attack that resulted in the exposure of data belonging to millions of citizens. Separate attacks were also reported by major Argentinian telecommunications firm Telecom Argentina and the Central Bank of Argentina last year.