Breach, Data Security, Critical Infrastructure Security

Argentinian airport security payroll system reportedly breached

A cracked padlock icon with code leaking out, representing a data breach. --ar 3:2 --quality 2 --v 6.1 Job ID: 61dfe074-48af-4c25-9386-f5fe7ad94030

(Adobe Stock)

Argentina's Airport Security Police, or PSA, reportedly had its officers' and civilian personnel's personal and financial information following a cyberattack against its payroll system, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Infiltration of PSA's payroll records through the exploitation of a flaw in the systems of its payroll processor Banco Nacion also enabled yet-to-be-identified attackers to conduct fraudulent salary deductions ranging from $100 to $245, local media outlets reported. While the reported intrusion has not been confirmed by PSA or Banco Nacion, the PSA has already moved to take down certain services following the incident. Such a development comes nearly two weeks after Argentina's government apps Mi Argentina and SUBE were disrupted in an attack that resulted in the exposure of data belonging to millions of citizens. Separate attacks were also reported by major Argentinian telecommunications firm Telecom Argentina and the Central Bank of Argentina last year.

Related

Over 670K impacted by Richmond University Medical Center ransomware attack

Infiltration of the hospital's network earlier that month resulted in the compromise of files, one of which had individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, state ID or driver's license numbers, biometric details, financial account data, payment card information, medical data, health insurance policy details, and user credentials, reported investigators.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorByteCipherCiphertextCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Digital EnvelopeDigital Signature Algorithm (DSA)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds