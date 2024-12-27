Threat Intelligence

Ukrainian state registers hit by suspected Russian hackers

Russia and Presidential elections

Suspected Russian threat actors have disrupted most Ukrainian state registers as part of a massive cyberattack that has prompted the processing of the country's births, marriages, and deaths on paper, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Also impacted by the intrusion — which was previously claimed by pro-Russia hacktivist operation XakNet that later asserted the deletion of the stolen database and their backups — were the processing of real estate transactions, stock exchange trading, civil servant and judge appointments, and certain court case evaluations.

Additional details regarding the attack were not disclosed by local state officials or the country's cyber agencies but Ukrainian Parliament Cybersecurity Subcommittee Head Oleksandr Fedienko noted that the state registers may have been infiltrated through phishing attacks or employee bribing.

Such a large-scale compromise was also noted by Acting Ukrainian State Security Service Head Volodymyr Karastelov to have entailed months-long preparation for the hackers.

Related

Suspected Lazarus subgroup behind DMM crypto heist

U.S. and Japanese officials have attributed the massive $308 million cryptocurrency heist against Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DMM Bitcoin in May to North Korean threat operation TraderTraitor, which is believed to be a subgroup of the Lazarus hacking collective, according to SiliconAngle.

Novel BellaCiao malware variant launched by Charming Kitten

Attacks with an updated C++ variant of the BellaCiao dropper malware dubbed "BellaCPP" have been deployed by Iranian state-backed threat operation Charming Kitten — also known as APT35, CharmingCypress, CALANQUE, Mind Sandstorm, TA453, Newscaster, and Yellow Garuda — to facilitate further payload delivery, according to The Hacker News.

Related Events

Related Terms

