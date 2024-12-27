Ukrainian state registers hit by suspected Russian hackers

Suspected Russian threat actors have disrupted most Ukrainian state registers as part of a massive cyberattack that has prompted the processing of the country's births, marriages, and deaths on paper, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.



Also impacted by the intrusion — which was previously claimed by pro-Russia hacktivist operation XakNet that later asserted the deletion of the stolen database and their backups — were the processing of real estate transactions, stock exchange trading, civil servant and judge appointments, and certain court case evaluations.

Additional details regarding the attack were not disclosed by local state officials or the country's cyber agencies but Ukrainian Parliament Cybersecurity Subcommittee Head Oleksandr Fedienko noted that the state registers may have been infiltrated through phishing attacks or employee bribing.

Such a large-scale compromise was also noted by Acting Ukrainian State Security Service Head Volodymyr Karastelov to have entailed months-long preparation for the hackers.