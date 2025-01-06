From threats to tactics: What to expect at Zero Trust World 2025

The fifth annual Zero Trust World, hosted by cybersecurity company ThreatLocker, is set to be a landmark event for professionals looking to sharpen their defenses against modern threats. Scheduled from Feb. 19-21 at Caribe Royale in Orlando, the conference will focus on actionable strategies and fostering collaboration in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Organizers describe the event as a unique opportunity for IT leaders and technicians to explore practical applications of zero-trust principles, with sessions dedicated to real-world solutions.

“Meeting participants where they are”

Heather Hartland, ThreatLocker’s Vice President of Experiential Marketing, emphasized the conference’s inclusive approach to cybersecurity education. “Whether you’re a hands-on technician or an IT leader, our goal is to meet you where you are in your journey and provide practical tools you can implement immediately,” Hartland said.

Central to the event is the zero trust philosophy of “default deny,” which involves proactively blocking unauthorized access and strengthening defenses against threats.

Mapping the cyber threat landscape

Attendees can expect a comprehensive exploration of today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges, from sophisticated external attacks to internal vulnerabilities. Keynote speaker Dr. Chase Cunningham, a prominent cybersecurity expert, will discuss the “grand illusion” of cybersecurity—the false assumptions about adversaries and gaps in current strategies. His presentation will focus on overcoming these challenges with actionable insights.

Hands-on learning opportunities

One of Zero Trust World’s signature features is its emphasis on bridging theory and practice. The event offers hands-on labs and demonstrations, where participants can engage with real-world scenarios.

This year’s expanded hacking lab, which now accommodates nearly 500 participants, will allow attendees to explore tools like Metasploit and examine USB-based attacks in a safe, controlled environment. ThreatLocker provides laptops for these sessions, ensuring accessibility and safety for all participants.

Additionally, the conference will showcase case studies highlighting successful zero trust implementations. These examples aim to inspire attendees to adopt and adapt similar strategies within their organizations.

Fostering collaboration and community

Beyond technical sessions, Zero Trust World provides ample opportunities for networking and collaboration. The exhibit hall will feature a diverse range of security vendors, IT operations partners, and media figures. Attendees can connect over meals, happy hours, and live podcast recordings, fostering an atmosphere of open dialogue and idea-sharing.

Significantly, the event welcomes all cybersecurity professionals, regardless of their affiliation with ThreatLocker. This inclusivity reflects the broader mission of making cybersecurity accessible to everyone.

Giving back to the community

The conference also supports charitable causes, with proceeds from merchandise sales benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida. Last year’s event raised $97,000.

Looking ahead

As zero trust continues to evolve, Zero Trust World serves as a platform for discussing its future. Through engaging presentations, interactive labs, and case studies, attendees will leave equipped with actionable strategies to address the complexities of modern cybersecurity.

Zero Trust World 2025 promises not just to educate but to empower professionals to navigate today’s threats with confidence and clarity.