TechHQ. A recent IBM study found that 83% of companies will experience a data breach, with incidents in 2023 costing an average of $4.45 million. Artificial intelligence is expected to play a key role in cloud security by enabling real-time threat detection. AI analyzes user behavior, detects anomalies, and uses predictive models to prevent cyberattacks. Microsoft’s Azure Security Center, for instance, has successfully identified ransomware attempts through AI-driven monitoring. Zero-trust architecture offers another critical layer of security by enforcing strict verification measures. This model ensures that all access requests are continuously authenticated, uses micro-segmentation to minimize breaches, and monitors network activity in real time. Google’s adoption of zero-trust following the 2010 Aurora attack has set a benchmark for cybersecurity. Challenges to implementation include the initial cost and a shortage of skilled professionals, though scalable solutions like AWS Security Hub provide entry points.With cybercrime costs worldwide expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, organizations must adopt modern cloud security practices to mitigate risks, according to an article in
Cloud Security, AI/ML, Breach, Zero trust
Strengthening cloud security with AI-driven threat detection, zero trust
Credit: Adobe Stock Images
An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds