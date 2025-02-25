Menlo Security strengthens zero-trust content security with Votiro buy

SiliconAngle reports that Menlo Security has acquired Votiro Cybersec, a zero-trust content security startup, to enhance its browser security capabilities and broaden its enterprise security offerings.

While financial terms were not disclosed, Votiro had previously secured $32.5 million in venture funding.

Founded in 2010, Votiro specializes in eliminating file-borne threats across email, web downloads, portal uploads, and file-sharing platforms. Its core solution, ZT Cloud, is a Layer 7, Open API-based service that integrates with major platforms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Zscaler, Box, and Fortinet.

Through this acquisition, Menlo Security will incorporate Votiro’s data detection and analytics into its browser security platform, strengthening file security across the entire enterprise workspace -- including browsers, emails, collaboration tools, and application programming interface flows. The combined solution aims to deliver zero-trust access, prevent data leaks, and secure file transfers without disrupting user workflows.

Menlo CEO Amir Ben-Efraim, emphasized that the acquisition "expands the capabilities of our product offerings and delivers a workspace security solution unlike anything else on the market."