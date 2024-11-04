New federal zero-trust guide focuses on data security

Both Federal Chief Data Officers and Federal Chief Information Security Officers councils led the introduction of a new federal zero-trust guidance aimed at bolstering data security just days before federal agencies are compelled to provide updated zero-trust adoption plans to the Office of the National Cyber Director and the Office of Management and Budget, according to FedScoop.

Aside from detailing data protection measures and data identification, definition, and categorization techniques, the guidance also emphasizes cybersecurity threats, data storage failure, and other security risks associated with data, as well as provides insights on best data practices. "This guide represents insights from agency practitioners who are in the trenches working to implement zero trust and secure their organization's data. We're building a cooperative relationship between data and cyber to tackle this government-wide challenge and ultimately ensure the public’s data is secured," said Federal Energy Regulatory Commission CDO and CDO Council Chair Kirsten Dalboe.