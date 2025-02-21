In this interview, Adam Fuller -- a special projects engineer at ThreatLocker -- discusses Microsoft 365 and Windows security best practices.The conversation covers topics including the importance of robust logging in Microsoft 365, the use of ThreatLocker’s Cloud Detect for enhanced monitoring, critical security configurations within Microsoft 365, and the importance of implementing strong conditional access policies.The interview also touches upon the challenges of keeping up with constantly evolving features and the increasing need for scrutiny of third-party app permissions within the Microsoft ecosystem.https://securityweekly.com/ztw to see all of our coverage of this event.This segment is sponsored by Zero Trust World. Visit
Zero Trust World, Zero trust
Zero Trust World: Windows and Microsoft 365 security
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsAsymmetric Warfare
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds