Zero Trust World: Windows and Microsoft 365 security

In this interview, Adam Fuller -- a special projects engineer at ThreatLocker -- discusses Microsoft 365 and Windows security best practices.

The conversation covers topics including the importance of robust logging in Microsoft 365, the use of ThreatLocker’s Cloud Detect for enhanced monitoring, critical security configurations within Microsoft 365, and the importance of implementing strong conditional access policies.

The interview also touches upon the challenges of keeping up with constantly evolving features and the increasing need for scrutiny of third-party app permissions within the Microsoft ecosystem.