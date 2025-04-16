From classrooms to command posts: The cyber education crisis

It’s easy to view the Trump Administration’s deep cuts at the Department of Education as an issue separate from Cybersecurity. But the ripple effects on the profession are real.The DOE cuts come at a time when the cyber talent pipeline is breaking at both ends — from underfunded education to high burnout rates on the job. As political uncertainty and systemic gaps derail long-term workforce development, the United States finds itself critically unprepared for the future of digital defense."Regardless of the politics, the ripple effect of the budget cuts we are seeing throughout the government is a sense of uncertainty," said Dr. Dustin Sachs, Chief Technologist and Sr. Director of Programs for CyberRisk Collaborative. "As someone who has extensively studied the behavioral science of uncertainty, I am concerned because this creates a foothold for cyber criminals. These situations require CISOs and their teams to review and strengthen their resilience and business continuity plans. BC/DR isn't just for 'extinction level events,' but for all situations that might disrupt normal operations or create uncertainty -- including disruptions in education and training." Other articles in this series:
Critical infrastructure, critically compromised: Now a matter of resilience and survival When the government steps back, who steps up to ensure adequate cyber defenses? Education and Training Reform: Cybersecurity must be integrated into general education — not as a niche specialty but as a core component of digital citizenship. More apprenticeships, internships, and mentorship programs are essential for bridging the gap between academic knowledge and workforce readiness. Retention Through Culture and Structure: Organizations must address unrealistic job expectations, provide structured career pathways, and foster a culture of inclusion and professional development to combat burnout and turnover. Public-Private Collaboration: Greater alignment is needed between educational institutions, government initiatives, and private employers to ensure cybersecurity training reflects real-world challenges and job opportunities.
Critical Infrastructure Security
From classrooms to command posts: The cyber education crisis
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds