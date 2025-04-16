From classrooms to command posts: The cyber education crisis

It’s easy to view the Trump Administration’s deep cuts at the Department of Education as an issue separate from Cybersecurity. But the ripple effects on the profession are real.

The DOE cuts come at a time when the cyber talent pipeline is breaking at both ends — from underfunded education to high burnout rates on the job . As political uncertainty and systemic gaps derail long-term workforce development, the United States finds itself critically unprepared for the future of digital defense.

"Regardless of the politics, the ripple effect of the budget cuts we are seeing throughout the government is a sense of uncertainty," said Dr. Dustin Sachs, Chief Technologist and Sr. Director of Programs for CyberRisk Collaborative . "As someone who has extensively studied the behavioral science of uncertainty, I am concerned because this creates a foothold for cyber criminals. These situations require CISOs and their teams to review and strengthen their resilience and business continuity plans. BC/DR isn't just for 'extinction level events,' but for all situations that might disrupt normal operations or create uncertainty -- including disruptions in education and training."

A fractured cyber talent pipeline

The U.S. cybersecurity workforce was already in crisis. Underfunded education systems have failed to create clear, accessible career pathways into the field, and existing professionals are exiting at alarming rates due to burnout and unrealistic job expectations. A global shortfall of nearly 5 million cybersecurity professionals is putting national resilience at risk.

ICIT initiatives: Bridging the gap

Political uncertainty and shifting budget priorities have further slowed federal workforce development efforts. Even as strategic guidance from Washington calls for upskilling and talent pipelines, implementation remains inconsistent — especially across agencies already stretched thin by leadership churn and talent retention challenges.

While the broader system struggles to keep pace, the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) has been working to help decode what this transition means and provide guidance organizations can apply toward more autonomous, resilient cyber operations. This includes addressing the immediate workforce gaps and equip teams with practical, actionable tools. The organization supports the creation and adoption of risk management frameworks to help public and private organizations increase operational resilience amid complex threat conditions.

Recommendations: Building a resilient cybersecurity workforce

Through research and briefings, ICIT also tracks emerging trends in civilian and defense cybersecurity policy , offering recommendations that reflect both technical needs and human capital concerns. And in collaboration with partners like Cyversity , ICIT is working to help the cyber workforce by expanding access to training and mentorship.

Education and Training Reform: Cybersecurity must be integrated into general education — not as a niche specialty but as a core component of digital citizenship. More apprenticeships, internships, and mentorship programs are essential for bridging the gap between academic knowledge and workforce readiness. Retention Through Culture and Structure: Organizations must address unrealistic job expectations, provide structured career pathways, and foster a culture of inclusion and professional development to combat burnout and turnover. Public-Private Collaboration: Greater alignment is needed between educational institutions, government initiatives, and private employers to ensure cybersecurity training reflects real-world challenges and job opportunities.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

To reverse the education crisis, a multifaceted strategy is needed:

The cybersecurity education and workforce crisis are not a future concern — it’s a present emergency. Without sustained investment, inclusive planning, and a strategic overhaul of how we train and retain cyber talent, the nation’s digital infrastructure will remain exposed.

Related content:

The path forward requires joint commitment: from the classroom to the boardroom, from think tanks like ICIT to federal policymakers. Only through coordinated action can we build a resilient cybersecurity workforce capable of defending against tomorrow’s threats.