CyberRisk Alliance/ICIT study highlights security concerns caused by digital consolidation

In October and November 2024, ICIT partnered with CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) to create The ICIT 2024 Digital Consolidation Study. It explores trends, challenges, and benefits associated with consolidating IT systems and cybersecurity tools and is based on insights from a survey of 302 IT, cybersecurity, and business executives recruited from the CRA audience, which includes readers of SC Media and CISOs from CRA’s CyberRisk Collaborative membership.

The study -- part of a broader report outlining the risks of digital consolidation -- shows that while some organizations are increasingly consolidating their IT systems and cybersecurity tools, in hopes of enhancing efficiency and compatibility and driven largely by cloud modernization efforts, they also understand and worry about the significant security challenges identified in the report.

Other respondents are more reluctant to consolidate because, along with lower costs and customization, they see diversity of systems as something that is harder to breach.

The survey illustrates that, while some do see benefits in consolidation, most companies understand and worry about the increased cybersecurity risks that come with fewer and bigger platforms.

Access the full report here.