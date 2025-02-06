Critical Infrastructure Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance

Single point of failure: The security threat no one’s talking about

The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) Digital Consolidation Risk and National Security briefing addresses the growing risks associated with IT and cybersecurity consolidation. The briefing showcases the findings and recommendations of ICIT's six-member Task Force, composed of industry experts and leaders to shape cybersecurity policy for the next Administration. Panel 2: Task Force Panel

  • Moderator: Parham Eftekhari, Founder & Chairman, ICIT
  • Edna Conway, CEO of EMC
  • Nicholas Andersen, COO of Invictus
  • Ankur Sheth, Senior Managing Director at Ankura

