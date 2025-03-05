Briefing: Strengthening U.S. energy infrastructure cybersecurity 

The following is an announcement for an upcoming virtual briefing on March 10 from 11-noon ET:

Join ICIT for this exclusive virtual roundtable convening top leaders in cybersecurity, energy infrastructure, and public policy to discuss strategies for fortifying the nation’s energy sector against evolving cyber risks.

Featured speakers include Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, and Cory Simpson, CEO of ICIT, who will moderate the session. The discussion will explore the latest cybersecurity threats, the role of public-private partnerships, legislative solutions, and emerging technologies to enhance energy security. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how federal policies can drive innovation while ensuring the resilience of critical infrastructure.Congressman Suhas Subramanyam brings a wealth of experience to this conversation, serving on key committees focused on cybersecurity, technology, and infrastructure. His legislative priorities include strengthening national security through digital resilience and fostering partnerships between government and industry to advance innovation.

As moderator, Cory Simpson, CEO of ICIT, brings extensive expertise in national security, having served as a senior leader in cyber policy and critical infrastructure protection. His ability to bridge government, industry, and academia ensures a robust, solutions-driven dialogue.

Special Guest: Congressman Suhas Subramanyam

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam Panelist: Chris DeRusha, Director of Global Public Sector Compliance, Google

Chris DeRusha, Director of Global Public Sector Compliance, Google Moderator: Cory Simpson, CEO, ICIT