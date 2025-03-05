Briefing: Strengthening U.S. energy infrastructure cybersecurity 

The following is an announcement for an upcoming virtual briefing on March 10 from 11-noon ET:Join ICIT for this exclusive virtual roundtable convening top leaders in cybersecurity, energy infrastructure, and public policy to discuss strategies for fortifying the nation’s energy sector against evolving cyber risks.Featured speakers include Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, and Cory Simpson, CEO of ICIT, who will moderate the session. The discussion will explore the latest cybersecurity threats, the role of public-private partnerships, legislative solutions, and emerging technologies to enhance energy security. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how federal policies can drive innovation while ensuring the resilience of critical infrastructure.
Congressman Suhas Subramanyam brings a wealth of experience to this conversation, serving on key committees focused on cybersecurity, technology, and infrastructure. His legislative priorities include strengthening national security through digital resilience and fostering partnerships between government and industry to advance innovation.As moderator, Cory Simpson, CEO of ICIT, brings extensive expertise in national security, having served as a senior leader in cyber policy and critical infrastructure protection. His ability to bridge government, industry, and academia ensures a robust, solutions-driven dialogue. This engaging roundtable, supported by partners Google for Government, Jacobs, and Invictus will offer attendees actionable strategies for enhancing energy cybersecurity.
**Attendees may submit questions for the speakers in advance.
For questions, please contact Michel Vejar, Operations Manager, [email protected]
ABOUT ICIT
The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, 501(c)3 think tank with the mission of modernizing, securing, and making resilient critical infrastructure that provides for people’s foundational needs. ICIT takes no institutional positions on policy matters. Rather than advocate, ICIT is dedicated to being a resource for the organizations and communities that share our mission.
- Special Guest: Congressman Suhas Subramanyam
- Panelist: Chris DeRusha, Director of Global Public Sector Compliance, Google
- Moderator: Cory Simpson, CEO, ICIT