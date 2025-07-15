Leadership, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget

Strategic and technical leadership in flux: Q3 2025 CISO Top 10 priorities

As cybersecurity's role expands from technical operations to enterprise risk governance, the Q3 2025 "CISO Top 10" rankings, published by CyberRisk Collaborative, offer a critical pulse check on where cybersecurity leadership is focusing amid rising geopolitical tension, regulatory scrutiny, and digital transformation.

Divided into two lenses, Executive Management and Technology, the reports capture the shifting expectations, risks, and leadership imperatives facing modern CISOs. Together, they tell a compelling story of a profession undergoing strategic reinvention.

Executive Management: From Guardian to Business Leader

1. Business continuity and crisis management surges to the forefront

For the first time, Business Continuity / Incident Response / Crisis Management leads the executive priority list, rising two places from the previous quarter.

This reflects a sobering reality: cybersecurity is no longer limited to prevention, and it must ensure organizational survival during crises. CISOs are being tapped to not only respond but also to lead cross-functional crisis strategies integrating legal, operational, and communications efforts.

Strategic takeaway: The CISO must evolve into a business-continuity strategist with direct input into enterprise resilience planning.

2. GRC holds ground but shifts in tone

Although unchanged in rank, Governance, Risk, and Compliance is trending downward, indicating a shift from checkbox compliance to real-time, risk-informed governance. With global regulatory fragmentation intensifying, organizations are moving away from static audits toward dynamic, dashboard-driven compliance operations.

3. Data privacy climbs as regulatory heat rises

Up two spots, Data Privacy returns to the spotlight as AI governance and data-localization laws grow more complex. Privacy-by-design is no longer optional; it’s a board-level concern. CISOs are expected to collaborate tightly with legal and compliance teams to ensure enterprise-wide data stewardship.

4–6: Metrics, budgets, and strategic planning in transition

The sharp drop in Security Metrics (down three spots) reveals frustration with traditional KPIs and growing pressure to translate technical risk into business value. Conversely, Budget and Resource Allocation jumped four positions, highlighting the demand for CISOs to defend their investments in business terms. Meanwhile, Strategic Planning slipped as CISOs confront immediate operational pressures.

Strategic takeaway: There is growing demand for CISOs to speak the language of the CFO, quantifying risk and tying security spending to enterprise outcomes.

7–9: Leadership, technology integration, and the CISO's role

While the Role of the CISO dropped slightly, its influence continues to expand into operations, legal, and customer trust. Leadership Development remained flat but is trending down, a sign that talent pipelines remain underdeveloped amid industry-wide burnout. Technology Integration saw a small boost as CISOs grapple with tool sprawl and the need for architectural cohesion.

10. Personal liability debuts: A wake-up call

Making its first appearance, Personal Liability as a CISO marks a significant inflection point. With recent legal cases spotlighting individual accountability, many CISOs are reevaluating contract protections and escalation protocols to avoid becoming scapegoats.

Strategic takeaway: Fiduciary responsibility and personal risk are now part of the job description. Legal literacy is a must-have skill for modern security leaders.

Technology Priorities: Automation, Visibility, and Foundational Excellence

1–3: Cloud, AI/ML, and data security dominate

Cloud Security remains the No. 1 technical priority, reflecting persistent visibility and misconfiguration challenges in multi-cloud environments. Right behind it, AI/ML/Automation maintains its hold, signaling a shift toward automated detection, triage, and response. Data Security rose one spot as CISOs embrace data-centric protection and regulatory compliance becomes more burdensome.

Strategic takeaway: Automation and cloud-native security tools are no longer cutting-edge. They are table stakes.

4–6: Identity, application, and exposure management in flux

Identity and Access Management dropped slightly, suggesting a plateau in MFA/SSO deployment and a pivot toward governance and least-privilege enforcement. Application and API Security remains high due to increasing DevOps velocity and rising API threats. Attack Surface Management, jumping two spots, underscores a more proactive mindset, prioritizing visibility across expanding digital footprints.

Strategic takeaway: Continuous external asset discovery is becoming a competitive advantage in cyber resilience.

7–8: Vulnerability management and Zero Trust see execution fatigue

Both Vulnerability Management and Zero Trust dropped one rank each. This likely reflects fatigue with traditional scanning tools and the struggle to operationalize Zero Trust in hybrid environments. Many organizations are moving from conceptual strategies to practical enforcement models aligned with risk and business context.

9–10: Asset management and critical infrastructure make their debut

Asset Management returns to the conversation as CISOs revisit the basics, recognizing that visibility into assets is foundational for all other controls. Critical Infrastructure Security makes a strong debut amid increasing threats to sectors like healthcare and energy, where uptime is critical and OT systems are often under-secured.

Strategic takeaway: Visibility, asset inventory, and segmentation are essential as cybersecurity converges with physical safety and national security.

The big picture: Strategy meets execution

The two "Top 10" lists deliver a unified message: Cybersecurity leadership is maturing from reactive defense to strategic enablement. Whether in executive boardrooms or in SOC war rooms, CISOs are expected to balance immediate threats with long-term resilience.

The rise of budget accountability, the debut of personal liability, and the growing emphasis on asset visibility and automation all underscore a new era, one where success depends on cross-functional alignment, business fluency, and continuous adaptation.

The 2025 CISO must not only secure data and systems. They must secure trust. That means delivering measurable value, influencing enterprise risk posture, and guiding the organization through both disruption and innovation.

These rankings are more than trend lists; they are strategic blueprints for transforming security into a core business driver.

Dustin Sachs

Dr. Dustin Sachs is the Chief Technologist and Sr. Director of Programs at CyberRisk Collaborative. He is a highly accomplished cybersecurity professional with a proven track record in risk management, compliance, incident response, and threat mitigation. He is CISSP-certified and holds a Doctor of Computer Science (DCS) degree in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance. Dr. Sachs has worked in various industries, including public utilities, food distribution, and oil and gas. He is a respected thought leader in the cybersecurity community.

Related Terms

