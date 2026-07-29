ArmorxAI’s Sudesh Kumar: Finding stillness amidst the chaos

Sudesh Kumar is the CEO and Founder of ArmorxAI, a cybersecurity company that stops ransomware before it executes, not afterwards.

With more than 30 years spent working across enterprise IT, networking, and cybersecurity, Kumar has led global multi-million-dollar programs for enterprise and government clients.

He served as Technical Consultant to the CIO of Hawaii during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, coordinating cybersecurity defense with the FBI, DHS, and MS-ISAC. He holds an exclusive NSA technology license, has won NSF SBIR funding twice, and presented ArmorxAI's solution at the Pentagon's DoD CIO panel. He holds a B.Tech (Hons) in Electronics Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and is an Alchemist Accelerator alumnus.

Kumar is featured in this ongoing leadership series developed by Cybersecurity Collaborative and SC Media, examining how experienced security leaders think about their role and its evolving challenges.

To learn more about the Cybersecurity Collaborative — a membership community where cybersecurity leaders collaborate in a trusted, peer-driven environment — click here

What does your company do?

Below, Kumar shares his experiences and perspective.

ArmorxAI is a preemptive cybersecurity solution that stops ransomware and cyberattacks before they execute — not after.

Most security tools alert you once a compromise, breach or encryption has already started. Our platform intercepts the attack at the kernel level, using multiple indicators of attacks (IOA), before a single file is touched, and neutralizes the threat in milliseconds. It runs autonomously — no user action is required.

How long have you been doing cybersecurity, and what kind of challenges have you faced?

We focus on sectors where downtime has real consequences: healthcare, critical infrastructure, government. Locking a hospital's EHR or a municipality's systems isn't just costly — it's dangerous. That's the problem we're built to prevent.

I've been in technology for 30+ years — enterprise IT, networking, global program management.

The work that sharpened my cybersecurity focus was serving as Technical Consultant to the CIO of Hawaii, where I built the state's first private cloud infrastructure and protected elections database during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, coordinating directly with the FBI, DHS, and MS-ISAC.

What I kept seeing — there and in every enterprise engagement before it — was security architecture built to respond to breaches, not prevent them. Organizations were investing real money in real tools and still getting hit.

What keeps you up at night?

With machine-driven, AI-based ransomware being used in cyberattacks, the attack surface is always changing. Static, signature-based reactive tools cannot successfully defend against this. This structural gap is what I've spent the last several years building a solution for.

The gap between how organizations perceive their risk and their actual exposure. Most companies that get hit by ransomware believed they were adequately protected. The tools were real, the investment was real, but the solutions were not sufficient to block sophisticated cyberattacks.

What is the best leadership advice you have ever received and from whom?

That gap is wide and closes slowly. We're working as fast as we can, but so are the bad actors who are weaponizing AI to launch machine-driven cyberattacks.

The most useful line I heard was from a mentor at Alchemist Accelerator in San Francisco: "The market doesn't care about your technology — it cares about the problem you are solving."

I was spending a lot of time explaining how ArmorxAI works. That one sentence shifted how I pitched, how I sold, and how I talk about what we do.

How do you earn and maintain trust with your team?

Everything since then has been framed around the problems — What happens when a hospital loses EHR access? What does it cost a city when its systems go down? — not around the architecture of what we built.

By being the same person in hard conversations as I am in easy ones.

I try to be direct about where we are, including when things are harder than expected. People can handle hard truths; what erodes trust is inconsistency.

When pressure is highest, what principle guides your decision-making more than anything else?

I also try to give real ownership, not the appearance of it. The team that helped us get through the NSA licensing process, the SBIR applications, the Pentagon presentation — none of that happened because I directed every step. It happened because people felt genuinely responsible for outcomes, not just tasks.

There's a concept in yogic science and meditation about acting from a place of inner stillness rather than reaction — responding to a situation rather than being swept up by it. That's the principle I keep coming back to.

When pressure is highest, the instinct is to move faster, do more, manage more. I try to do the opposite: slow down internally, get clear on what's actually happening versus what I'm afraid might happen, and then act.

What do high-potential leaders consistently misunderstand about what it takes to move to the next level?

I learned the hard version of this during the 2016 election security work in Hawaii — live threats, federal agencies, no room for reactive thinking. You either held still and made the right call, or you made noise and created more problems.

They think the next level rewards the same skills that got them there, just applied harder. It doesn't.

Technical excellence gets you noticed early. But at scale, you need almost the opposite: tolerating ambiguity, letting others own things you could do better yourself, making decisions with incomplete information.

What moment in your career most clearly marked your "ascent" into leadership, and what was the road that led you there?

I came from a deeply technical background — IIT engineering, 30 years of hands-on program management. The transition to leading a company was uncomfortable precisely because the skills that built my credibility were no longer the primary tools.

The 2016 election work in Hawaii made it concrete. I was coordinating cybersecurity defense for the state's election infrastructure with no escalation path above me — federal agencies on the phone, active threats, decisions that had to be made in minutes. That's when I understood leadership as something you do, not something you're given.

How do you work to create a positive corporate culture, and how do you handle morale issues when they come along?

The road there: IIT Kharagpur engineering, 30 years in enterprise IT, Alchemist Accelerator in San Francisco in 2014, then Hawaii. That experience led directly to founding ArmorxAI in 2019 — because I had seen firsthand what a reactive security architecture looks like when the stakes are real.

I practice yoga and meditation every day and talk about it openly with the team — not to convert anyone, but because I want people to know that the clarity I bring to work comes from somewhere intentional. That honesty creates space for the team to think about their own inner state, not just their task list.

What leader do you most admire?

Our current product release is named Mount Shasta — that came out of a team conversation, not a marketing meeting. It says something real about how we think about what we're building.

Leading is hard. How do you manage the stress of it?

Steve Jobs. He was a true visionary.

Yoga and meditation — seriously and consistently, not occasionally. I practice daily, and it's the single most effective thing I've done to sustain clarity under pressure.

What yogic practice gives you — at least in my experience — is the ability to stay still inside when things are moving fast outside.

In cybersecurity, where the threat environment is always active and the stakes are real, that inner stillness isn't a luxury. It's a functional requirement for good decision-making.

Is there a particular leadership book you would recommend?

Beyond that, I keep a small group of advisors I can call without an agenda — people who will tell me what I need to hear, not what I want to hear.

"Sure Ways to Self-Realization" by Swami Satyananda Saraswati. It's not a business book, but it's the most useful book on mental clarity I've encountered, which is essential when solving very difficult cybersecurity threats. Without sound clarity of mind, there is a tendency to react to situations without proper thought and analysis, which may result in incorrect decisions.

The core idea is that the quality of what you do is determined by the quality of your inner state, not the quality of your plans. For someone leading a company through uncertainty, that reframe is worth more than most strategy frameworks.

What excites you about leading a team?

For a more conventional leadership read, "The Hard Thing About Hard Things" by Ben Horowitz is the most honest account of what founding a company actually feels like. Every chapter has a moment I've lived in some form.

Watching people do things they didn't think they could do.

Getting through the NSA licensing process, the NSF SBIR reviews, the Pentagon presentation — none of those were obvious achievements when we started. Each one required people on the team to stretch into something genuinely new.

What has surprised you the most about being a leader as your scope and visibility have increased?

When that happens and you can see the confidence shift that comes with it, that's what makes the work worth doing. It's also the thing that keeps good people around — they can see they're growing, not just executing.

How much of leadership is communication, not decisions.

You can make the right call on strategy and product, but if you haven't brought your team and customers along on the reasoning, it barely matters.

The gap between what you understand and what others understand about your company widens fast as visibility increases. Closing that gap — consistently, without oversimplifying — is work I underestimated early on.

What role do communities like CRA's CyberRisk Collaborative play in your success?

I also didn't expect how much the external-facing version of leadership (the Pentagon presentations, the NSF reviews, the partner conversations) would shape how my own team reads our direction. They're watching those signals too.

They compress learning in a way that's hard to replicate.

As a founder-CEO, you spend a lot of time in your own context — your customers, your technology, your team's problems. The CyberRisk Collaborative puts you in a room with practitioners facing different versions of the same challenges.

You hear how a healthcare CISO thinks about vendor risk, or how a state government security leader prioritizes budget — those conversations sharpen your own thinking in ways that a solo research effort never would.

What soft skills did you need as you moved up within the organization and managed teams?

It also keeps you honest. It's easy to get insular when you're heads-down building.

Patience with institutional pace — that was the real one. The NSA licensing, NSF reviews, government procurement cycles — none of it moves at startup speed.

What was the hardest decision you had to make as a leader?

I had to hold the urgency internally without letting it poison the process. Yogic and meditation practice taught me that more than any management course.

Leaving a stable government consulting career to found ArmorxAI.

By 2019, I had 30 years of credibility, trusted relationships in enterprise and government, and steady work. Starting over as a founder meant putting my own capital at risk, rebuilding from scratch, and asking my family to accept uncertainty I was choosing for us.

The technology wasn't the hard part. I knew the problem and believed in the solution. The hard part was the moment before I made the call, when the rational case for staying was still stronger than the conviction to go.

Most people will take the path of a career, and there is nothing wrong with that. However, starting a cybersecurity product company took a lot of courage and really tough decisions.

But starting was not the hard part. Maintaining and sustaining a cybersecurity company in the face of ever-changing threat vectors with AI-driven machine-speed attacks is extremely difficult.