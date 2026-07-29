Andrea Carcano returns as Nozomi Networks CEO

According to SDx Central, Andrea Carcano has returned to Nozomi Networks to assume the role of CEO, replacing Edgard Capdevielle. Carcano, a co-founder of the industrial cybersecurity firm, previously served as CEO from 2013 to 2016 and later as chief product officer.

Edgard Capdevielle is stepping down to an executive advisor role after a tenure that saw Nozomi Networks surpass $100 million in annual revenue and achieve cash-flow break-even, paving the way for its acquisition by Mitsubishi Electric for $1 billion. This acquisition aligns with a broader trend of significant investments in operational technology (OT) security, including ServiceNow's $7.7 billion acquisition of Armis and Accenture's $4.1 billion acquisition of Dragos.

Carcano's return signals a focus on accelerating AI-driven innovation within Nozomi Networks, while maintaining existing customer and partner relationships. His prior experience includes security engineering for Eni and research for the European Commission. During his previous tenure as CPO, Nozomi released the threat response tool Nozomi Arc and joined Anthropic's Project Glasswing, contributing to OT security development alongside competitors.