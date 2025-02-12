Network Security, Security Operations, Vulnerability Management

The blueprint for cyber resilience: How businesses can adapt and thrive

Theresa Lanowitz from LevelBlue joins host Adrian Sanabria to identify what cyber resilience is and the path to get there. Drawing from LevelBlue’s latest research, they explore the key attributes of a cyber-resilient organization, practical strategies for mitigating risk, and the business impact of a strong resilience framework.

As companies face increasing cybersecurity threats and financial scrutiny, this conversation will provide actionable guidance on integrating resilience into security planning and business strategy. Tune in to learn how your organization can move beyond reactionary security measures and build a proactive, resilient cyber defense.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

