UK hacker ‘IntelBroker’ to face charges in the US

A British man is set to be extradited to the U.S. to face four counts related to a multi-million dollar hacking operation with more than 40 victims , including a telecommunications company, a healthcare provider and an internet service provider.

Kai West, a 25 year-old UK resident, stands accused of four counts related to a hacking campaign authorities said netted some $25 million in damages under the alias IntelBroker.

West and his cohorts demanded millions of dollars in ransom payments after infiltrating and stealing data the Department of Justice alleged . He could face a maximum of 20 years if convicted on all charges.

According to DOJ prosecutors, West was the mastermind behind the IntelBroker moniker. The hacker, who also goes by the nickname “Kyle Northern,” allegedly helped conduct a number of high-profile attacks. Among the claimed breaches was the 2024 theft of Cisco data and a second breach at an undisclosed healthcare provider.

The years-long hacking spree came to an end in February when West was arrested by police in France on hacking charges. The U.S. issued its own extradition request and plans to hit West with charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, accessing a protected computer to obtain information, and wire fraud.

“The IntelBroker alias has caused millions in damages to victims around the world,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in announcing the charges.

“This action reflects the FBI’s commitment to pursuing cybercriminals around the world. New Yorkers are all too often the victims of intentional cyber schemes and our office is committed to bringing these remote actors to justice.”

The Justice Department said West was tracked down in part because he played an active role on the Forum-1 cybercrime board. Prosecutors said that from January 2023 up until his arrest in February that West made a total of 158 posts in the forum regarding cybercrime and the theft of stolen data.

“Of those 158 messages, approximately 16 provided a specific asking price for the stolen data, which cumulatively totals at least $2,467,000,” prosecutors alleged.

“At least 25 of the 158 public messages invited Forum‑1 users to private message IntelBroker (i.e. WEST) to negotiate a sales price.”

While the charges carry a maximum of 20 years in prison, though West is highly unlikely to receive anywhere close to that amount of time should he agree to a plea deal with prosecutors. The case will be tried in Manhattan with the U.S. Southern District Federal Court.