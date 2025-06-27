Additional details on FBI’s tracking of IntelBroker emerge

Hackread reports that UK national Kai Logan West, also known as IntelBroker, has been tracked down and charged by the FBI following a two-year probe into his illicit cyber activities.
Uncovering IntelBroker's identity commenced with an undercover FBI agent's purchase of an API key and login credentials belonging to organization known as "Victim-7" on BreachForums in January 2023, with the hacker's Bitcoin wallet where payment had been sent discovered to be seeded from a separate wallet connected to a Ramp account that had been registered using a driver's license owned by Kai Logan West. Both West's accounts on Bitcoin and Coinbase, with the latter under the "Kyle Northern" name, were noted to have been linked to West's Gmail account that showed his enrollment in a Cyber Security program. Additional breadcrumbs included IntelBroker's posts on BreachForums that mentioned YouTube videos that had been watched using his personal email account, as well as a constantly updated signature block. The U.S. has been moving to extradite West, who had been arrested by French law enforcement in February. Four other hackers connected with BreachForums had been apprehended this week.
