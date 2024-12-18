Data Security, Identity, Threat Intelligence

Massive Cisco data trove partially exposed by IntelBroker

Hackread reports that Cisco had 2.9 GB of the 4.5 TB dataset compromised from a misconfigured DevHub portal in October leaked by IntelBroker earlier this week.

IntelBroker disclosed that the exposed data trove included Cisco's Identity Services Engine security policy platform, Secure Access Service Edge solution, Webex collaboration platform, Umbrella DNS cloud security platform, IOS XE and XR operating systems for switches and routers, and the C9800-SW-iosxe-wlc.16.11.01 Wireless LAN Controller image. "Hopefully, this proves the legitimacy of the breach to others wanting to buy the full version," said IntelBroker in a post on BreachForums. Such a new leak has not yet been acknowledged by Cisco but the development comes amid IntelBroker's recent string of high-profile attacks, with the threat actor claiming the compromise of Apple, AMD, Europol, Home Depot, Facebook Marketplace, Robert Half, Space-Eyes, Robert Half, Tech-Asia, and the Los Angeles International Airport.

