IntelBroker continues leak of stolen Cisco data

Hackread reports that Cisco had another 4.84 GB of its 4.5 TB dataset compromised from an October breach of an unsecured DevHub portal exposed on Christmas Eve by IntelBroker, who previously leaked 2.9 GB of files from the same trove.

Included in the latest data dump were Java binaries, application archives, source code, Cisco XRv9K virtual router images and configurations, cloud server disk images, internal project archives, testing logs and scripts, cryptographic signatures, Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) logs and packages, and other operational and miscellaneous information, according to a post by IntelBroker on BreachForums. IntelBroker's latest leak was acknowledged by Cisco.

"We have analyzed the post data, and it aligns with the known data set from October 14, 2024," said Cisco.

Such an incident comes as cloud misconfigurations have become increasingly targeted in high-profile attacks by the Nemesis and ShinyHunters threat operations.