Alleged IntelBroker breach probed by HPE

BleepingComputer reports that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has launched an investigation into IntelBroker's claimed compromise of its developer environments, which purportedly resulted in the exfiltration of the firm's API, GitHub repositories, and Zerto and iLO source code, among others.

Despite lacking evidence suggesting any security breach, HPE has moved to implement its cyber response protocols while deactivating related credentials. "There is no operational impact to our business at this time, nor evidence that customer information is involved," said HPE spokesperson Clare Loxley. Such a development comes nearly a year after IntelBroker exposed HPE's credentials, access tokens, and other data claimed to have been obtained from its systems. HPE then denied observing any indication of a security breach. Meanwhile, IntelBroker's assertions of having infiltrated HPE anew follow its attacks against DC Health Link, Cisco, Acuity, Nokia, Home Depot, and Europol, as well as its claimed breaches of the U.S. State Department, Ford, AMD, General Electric Aviation, and Zscaler.

