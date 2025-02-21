Privacy, Data Security, Government Regulations

Working group formed to draft federal data privacy bill

Republican lawmakers on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce have launched a working group to develop a comprehensive federal data privacy bill, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. The group, led by Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa, aims to create a national privacy standard to protect consumer rights and maintain US leadership in digital technology, including artificial intelligence. Efforts to pass federal data privacy legislation have repeatedly stalled due to disagreements over the scope of protections and consumer rights. In the absence of federal action, 13 states have enacted their own privacy laws, creating a patchwork of regulations. Industry groups have pushed for federal legislation that would override state laws, advocating for provisions similar to those in Texas and Kentucky, which experts say offer weaker protections. A previous attempt to advance privacy legislation in the committee was canceled last June amid controversy. It remains unclear whether the working group will address concerns about government access to sensitive personal data.

