AI/ML, Privacy, Data Security, Application security
Privacy concerns prompt South Korean suspension of DeepSeek
(Adobe Stock)
Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek has been suspended by South Korea after an investigation from the Personal Information Protection Commission, the country's privacy watchdog, revealed the AI service's inadequate communication functions and data processing policies that violated its data protection laws, reports The Hacker News. "This temporary suspension of the DeepSeek app restricts new app downloads from the app market, and we ask existing users to use it cautiously, such as not entering personal information in the DeepSeek input window (prompt) until the final results are announced," said the PIPC, which committed to bolstering data privacy guidance and compliance checking efforts. Such a temporary pause of DeepSeek downloads in South Korea comes after the AI platform was alleged by the country's National Intelligence Service of immoderate gathering of personal information then leveraged for training its systems, as well as reports detailing security failures in its iOS and Android apps allowing unencrypted data delivery.
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds