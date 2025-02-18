AI/ML, Privacy, Data Security, Application security

Privacy concerns prompt South Korean suspension of DeepSeek

Engineer using DeepSeek R1 model chat to solve a reasoning problem
(Adobe Stock)

Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek has been suspended by South Korea after an investigation from the Personal Information Protection Commission, the country's privacy watchdog, revealed the AI service's inadequate communication functions and data processing policies that violated its data protection laws, reports The Hacker News.

"This temporary suspension of the DeepSeek app restricts new app downloads from the app market, and we ask existing users to use it cautiously, such as not entering personal information in the DeepSeek input window (prompt) until the final results are announced," said the PIPC, which committed to bolstering data privacy guidance and compliance checking efforts. Such a temporary pause of DeepSeek downloads in South Korea comes after the AI platform was alleged by the country's National Intelligence Service of immoderate gathering of personal information then leveraged for training its systems, as well as reports detailing security failures in its iOS and Android apps allowing unencrypted data delivery.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Funding round secures $100M for AI cybersecurity startup Dream

Such newly raised funds would be channeled toward creating more advanced AI models for defending critical infrastructure and bolstering its current models, while opening new offices in the U.S. and South America, according to Dream, which was co-founded by former NSO Group CEO Shalev Hulio and former Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz.

DeepSeek subjected to Texas investigation

Both Google and Apple have already been sought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to provide documents submitted by DeepSeek to be published on their respective app stores, as well as their analyses of the AI app.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AuthenticityBitCookieCryptographic Algorithm or HashData WarehousingDigital EnvelopeDigital SignatureDigital Signature Algorithm (DSA)Discretionary Access Control (DAC)Identity Theft

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds