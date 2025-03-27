Privacy, Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security

US strike plan exposure downplayed by intelligence officials

Military strike plans of the U.S. against Houthi rebels in Yemen discussed over the Signal messaging app and exposed by The Atlantic after the inadvertent inclusion of its editor-in-chief in the chat were emphasized by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe to not include war schemes and other sensitive details, reports CyberScoop.

"This was a standard update to the national security Cabinet that was provided alongside updates that were given to foreign partners in the region. Ideally, these conversations occur in person. However, at times, fast-moving coordination of an unclassified nature is necessary where in-person conversation is not an option," said Gabbard before the House Intelligence Committee. Gabbard's statement was contested by Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., who noted "inconsistencies" between the Signal chats and her testimony during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing this week. Such data exposure was also regarded by Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., to be indicative of inadequate top-level leadership that should prompt the resignation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Utilization of Signal for classified communications should also be investigated, according to Houlahan.

