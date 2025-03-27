US strike plan exposure downplayed by intelligence officials

"This was a standard update to the national security Cabinet that was provided alongside updates that were given to foreign partners in the region. Ideally, these conversations occur in person. However, at times, fast-moving coordination of an unclassified nature is necessary where in-person conversation is not an option," said Gabbard before the House Intelligence Committee. Gabbard's statement was contested by Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., who noted "inconsistencies" between the Signal chats and her testimony during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing this week. Such data exposure was also regarded by Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., to be indicative of inadequate top-level leadership that should prompt the resignation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Utilization of Signal for classified communications should also be investigated, according to Houlahan.