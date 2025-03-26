Data Security, Government Regulations, Privacy
Leak of US strike plans to The Atlantic underscores risk of data seepage
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speak to the press about the border crisis in Eagle Pass, Texas, March 5, 2025. (DoD)
With the Trump administration working to move past the inadvertent exposure of its Middle East war plans, the issue of data seepage has been brought to the forefront for government and private organizations.Earlier this week, a report in The Atlantic disclosed how the publication’s own editor-in-chief was unintentionally included on a Signal group chat between multiple government officials.In the chat, multiple high level officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, discussed the government’s plans to strike Houthi rebels in Yemen. Unbeknownst to those officials was the presence of The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg. In addition to details of planned and ongoing military strikes, Goldberg was shown details on CIA field operatives. All were potentially dangerous exposures for the American agents and troops active in the region.The administration has attempted to downplay the exposure, claiming in a congressional hearing that no classified level information was shared on the chat.“My communications, to be clear, in a Signal message group were entirely permissible and lawful and did not include classified information,” said CIA Director John Ratcliffe.That statement was further questioned when The Atlantic posted a follow-up report with additional details on what information was being passed around between officials and journalists regarding military plans and intelligence information.While Signal is renowned for being an end-to-end secured messaging platform for the general public, most people would not see it as a channel of communications for classified government communications, particularly when it is possible to include a journalist lacking security clearance.
