Updated Change Healthcare breach toll reaches nearly 190M

UnitedHealth Group disclosed that nearly 190 million Americans had their data compromised following the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware attack against Change Healthcare last February, indicating an almost twofold increase in impacted individuals from prior estimates that had already made the incident the largest healthcare breach on record, according to TechCrunch.

Attackers who infiltrated Change Healthcare using unsecured account credentials were not only able to exfiltrate individuals' names, birthdates, home and email addresses, Social Security numbers, and other government IDs but also their health insurance details, diagnoses, test and imaging results, treatment plans, and banking details, noted UnitedHealth in its updated data breach notice. "The vast majority of those people have already been provided individual or substitute notice. The final number will be confirmed and filed with the Office for Civil Rights at a later date," said UnitedHealth spokesperson Tyler Mason, who added that there has been no evidence suggesting misuse of the stolen information.