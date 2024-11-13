Toll of Form I-9 Compliance breach grows

More than 193,000 individuals were noted by California-based employee identity and authorization solutions provider Form I-9 Compliance to have had their data, including names and Social Security numbers, compromised in a February breach as part of its latest update filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, SecurityWeek reports.

Such a figure represents a significant increase from the nearly 97,000 and almost 27,000 individuals reported by Form I-9 Compliance to have been affected by the data breach, which was identified in April and publicly disclosed in May, in earlier filings with the Maine AGO. Additional details regarding the attack, which has not yet been claimed by any ransomware operation, have not been provided but Form I-9 noted taking down some of its systems as it responded to the intrusion. Meanwhile, people whose data had been impacted were given complimentary identity theft protection and credit monitoring services.