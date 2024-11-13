Set Forth hack compromises 1.5M individuals

Cybernews reports that U.S. debt relief service provider Set Forth, formerly DebtPayPro and Debt Pay Gateway, had data from 1.5 million individuals exfiltrated following a data breach in May.

Infiltration of Forth's systems resulted in the compromise of names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and addresses, said the firm in its filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, which also noted its immediate action to remediate the incident. Such a breach has also affected customers of the firm's business-to-business partner Centrex. "The investigation determined that personal information belonging to yourself, a spouse, co-applicant, or dependent may have been accessed during the incident. While there is no evidence to suggest that your information has been misused, we wanted to make you aware of this incident out of an abundance of caution," noted Forth in breach notification letters sent to impacted individuals that emphasized its implementation of additional security measures to better defend its systems.