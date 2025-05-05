Data Security, Government Regulations, Application security

TikTok data transfers to China prompts $600 million penalty

TikTok has been ordered by the Irish Data Protection Commission to pay a $600 million fine after transferring its European users' data to China while failing to address possible access by Chinese authorities, which is in violation of the General Data Protection Regulation, according to The Associated Press.

The Irish DPC has also called on TikTok to adhere to data transfer regulations within six months. Such a decision has been opposed by TikTok, which noted that it had been based on a period before it began the Project Clover data localization initiative that sought to establish three European data centers. "The facts are that Project Clover has some of the most stringent data protections anywhere in the industry, including unprecedented independent oversight by NCC Group, a leading European cybersecurity firm. The decision fails to fully consider these considerable data security measures," said TikTok Head of Public Policy and Government Relations for Europe Christine Grahn.

