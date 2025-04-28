Data Security, Privacy
TikTok user database purportedly compromised, over 900K users’ info exposed
TikTok had its user database claimed to have been stolen by the R00TK1T hacking collective, which has already posted a sample of credentials belonging to 972,000 users, according to GBHackers News. R00TK1T has also purported to erase individuals' TikTok accounts as part of the breach, with screenshots of supposed deleted account confirmations and database snippets, as well as links to the database, posted by the group on hacking forums. Such assertions are already being investigated by TikTok, which has urged its users to adopt robust passwords, activate two-factor authentication, and avoid credential inputs on suspicious websites. TikTok users have also been warned against clicking questionable links or downloading leaked information. Meanwhile, increased caution about R00TK1T's claims has been sought by cybersecurity researchers, including Elena Zhou, who noted the group's reputation for embellishing their alleged breaches. "R00TK1T regularly exaggerates impact for attention. We'll need independent verification and technical analyses before confirming any widespread breach," added Zhou.
