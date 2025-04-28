Data Security, Privacy

TikTok user database purportedly compromised, over 900K users’ info exposed

TikTok app logo on the screen and a finger about to touch it.

(Adobe Stock)

TikTok had its user database claimed to have been stolen by the R00TK1T hacking collective, which has already posted a sample of credentials belonging to 972,000 users, according to GBHackers News. R00TK1T has also purported to erase individuals' TikTok accounts as part of the breach, with screenshots of supposed deleted account confirmations and database snippets, as well as links to the database, posted by the group on hacking forums. Such assertions are already being investigated by TikTok, which has urged its users to adopt robust passwords, activate two-factor authentication, and avoid credential inputs on suspicious websites. TikTok users have also been warned against clicking questionable links or downloading leaked information. Meanwhile, increased caution about R00TK1T's claims has been sought by cybersecurity researchers, including Elena Zhou, who noted the group's reputation for embellishing their alleged breaches. "R00TK1T regularly exaggerates impact for attention. We'll need independent verification and technical analyses before confirming any widespread breach," added Zhou.

Related

Over 5.5M impacted by Yale New Haven Health breach

Major Connecticut-based nonprofit healthcare network Yale New Haven Health has confirmed having data from more than 5.5 million individuals compromised following a network intrusion last month, making the incident the largest health data breach so far this year, The Register reports.

Interlock takes credit for DaVita hack

DaVita, a leading U.S. dialysis service provider, was claimed to have been compromised by the Interlock ransomware gang, which alleged the theft of 1.51 TB of data from its systems two weeks ago, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BitBlock CipherChecksumCiphertextCryptographic Algorithm or HashCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDecryptionDiffie-Hellman

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds