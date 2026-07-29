SplitVPN ‘no logs’ claim contradicted by massive data leak

A VPN service, SplitVPN, formerly known as NotVPN, has been found to have exposed millions of user, device, and payment records, along with 58 million connection logs, directly contradicting its advertised privacy policy. The breach involved a 17 GB SQL database allegedly stolen from the service, which is marketed as a tool for bypassing internet censorship, according to a recent report by Security Affairs.

The leaked database, distributed via the Altenen cybercrime forum and analyzed by Mysterium’s research team, contains approximately 23.4 million user records, 13.6 million device records, and 2.6 million payment records. Despite the VPN's explicit "no logs" promise, the data includes nearly 58 million connection logs detailing device connections to specific servers and their timestamps, running up to the day of the breach. While full credit card numbers were not exposed, the data includes masked card numbers, expiration dates, recurring billing tokens, emails, IP addresses, device identifiers, and approximate locations.

The user base is reportedly concentrated in Russia, Iran, India, and Myanmar, regions where VPNs are often used to circumvent state censorship. This leak poses a significant risk to users in these areas, potentially exposing individuals who used the VPN to evade government controls. The breach also revealed administrative accounts with password hashes and logs of operator actions, as well as infrastructure details for provisioning app store accounts.