Tata Technologies data purportedly stolen in Hunters International attack

BleepingComputer reports that Tata Technologies, an Indian multinational engineering and digital solutions provider, had 1.4 TB of data with 730,000 files claimed to be compromised by the Hunters International ransomware gang following a January attack against portions of its IT systems, which led to a slight disruption of the firm's operations but not its client delivery services.

Additional details regarding the stolen documents, as well as samples, were not provided but Hunters International warned of exposing the pilfered files should Tata Technologies refuse to pay the demanded ransom within a week.

Hunters International's assertions of breaching Tata Technologies come after the ransomware group, which is believed to be a Hive rebrand, targeted major Japanese global optical products manufacturer Hoya Corporation, Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and U.S. Navy contractor Austal since its emergence in late 2023.

Hunters International also took credit for an attack against U.S. Marshals Service in August, a claim repudiated by the federal agency.