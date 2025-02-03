Ransomware attack disrupts Tata Technologies

Indian multinational tech company and major state project contractor Tata Technologies had its network subjected to a ransomware attack, resulting in the temporary disruption of certain IT services that has since been resolved, BleepingComputer reports.

Operations of the firm's client delivery services have not been interrupted by the incident, which has not yet been claimed by any ransomware gang, noted Tata Technologies in a notification filed with India's national stock exchange. Potential data compromise also remains uncertain amid an ongoing investigation alongside third-party cybersecurity experts. Such a disclosure comes more than three years after Tata Power, another subsidiary of the Tata Group, was compromised in an attack by the dismantled Hive ransomware operation. Tata Power, which is the biggest integrated power firm in India, had its financial and banking details, personal client data, and engineering schematics exfiltrated and exposed by Hive on its data leak site.