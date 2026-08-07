Zscaler’s Brett Stone-Gross on which roles are targeted in ransomware attacks

When a ransomware attack makes headlines, attention usually turns to the organization that was breached, the systems encrypted, data stolen, and disruption or ransom demand that followed. Less, if anything, is revealed about the employees compromised at the start of the attack, and what makes those individuals valuable targets.

New Zscaler ThreatLabz research examines this early stage of a real-world ransomware attack. ThreatLabz identified victims of a campaign associated with a ransomware group known for gaining initial access, stealing large amounts of corporate data, and selectively encrypting critical systems. The findings show who those victims were and how their roles and authority could help an attacker move deeper into an organization.

This is part of ongoing ransomware research by ThreatLabz. Brett Stone-Gross, senior director of threat intelligences, discusses the Zscaler ThreatLabz 2026 Ransomware Report, coming in the next two months, will include additional data on ransomware victims, the latest ransomware trends, targets, and tactics, and the risks enterprises should prepare for next.

This segment is sponsored by Zscaler.