Vishing group UNC6671 now focuses on extorting M&A firms

An Aug. 6 report by the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) offers some excellent insight into how attackers change tactics and vertical sector targets in a matter of weeks.

This most recent GTIG blog focused on the financially motivated vishing and extortion group UNC6671, which aims to exploit employees and gain entry into enterprise networks by impersonating corporate help-desk workers.

Known as BlackFile , the group supposedly retired in May 2026, but in actuality, regrouped and branched out as four different groups: Redact, Pink, Helix, and Falcon.

April-May 2026: Targeted the manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, and insurance sectors. Focused on high-volume credential harvesting.

Targeted the manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, and insurance sectors. Focused on high-volume credential harvesting. June 2026: Went after the technology, transportation, and hospitality sectors with a focus on stealing intellectual property, source code, and sensitive VIP client data.

Went after the technology, transportation, and hospitality sectors with a focus on stealing intellectual property, source code, and sensitive VIP client data. July 2026: Targeted financial and legal, private equity, law firms, and financial ratings agencies. Focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital deployment, litigation. Aimed to steal high-value corporate and confidential data to maximize extortion demands.

GTIG traces how UNC6671 may have shifted the vertical sectors it was attacking from April-May of this to this July, but still kept vishing employees via impersonating help-desk workers. Here’s a thumbnail:

Denis Calderone, chief technology officer at Suzu Labs, said SOC teams need to stop tracking brand names and start tracking behaviors.

Calderone said BlackFile didn't shut down, it split into four new brands — and the playbook across all of them is identical: vishing calls to personal mobile phones posing as IT helpdesk workers, adversary-in-the-middle (AiTM) credential harvesting through passkey-themed phishing domains, and automated exfiltration from Microsoft 365 and Okta using python-requests and PowerShell.

“GTIG's infrastructure analysis shows the same phishing templates and shared domains connecting all five brands,” said Calderone. “The name on the extortion note changed. Nothing else did.”

And the most recent attacks are potentially the most profitable yet.

Calderone said UNC6671 made a deliberate move toward organizations holding M&A data, litigation files, and investor records, the kind of information where the extortion leverage is enormous. He said GTIG tracked more than $10 million in Bitcoin payments across 18 wallet addresses between January and May alone, with final payments averaging around $750,000 after negotiation.

“And those payments kept flowing even after the BlackFile shutdown announcement in May,” said Calderone. “This is a well-funded operation that just moved upmarket.”

Shane Barney, chief information security officer at Keeper Security, added that what GTIG’s infrastructure analysis actually reveals is the operational maturity of UNC6671. Barney said they are registering new phishing domains at roughly one every 1.6 days, appending victim organization names as subdomains to make the URLs look internally legitimate and immediately deleting password reset confirmations and security alerts from compromised inboxes to suppress detection.

“That’s a disciplined, repeatable operation with staying power, and it’s now deliberately targeting organizations that hold merger and acquisition data, capital deployment details and litigation strategy — assets where the leverage for extortion is high,” said Barney.

Seemant Sehgal, founder and CEO at BreachLock, explained that the security teams that stay resilient in the face of these challenging attacks enforce hard rules on out-of-band verification for any request touching credentials, access, or wire transfers – no matter who’s calling or how urgent it sounds.

“They know which help desk workflows can be socially engineered, and they have removed the exceptions that let a convincing caller skip the process,” said Sehgal. “Making it inconvenient and expensive is what pushes groups like UNC667 toward easier targets. The organizations that get hit are rarely the ones that were unlucky. They are the ones with a verification step that had a loophole a caller could talk their way through."

Enforce managed device requirements for authentication: These actors are calling employees on personal phones and directing them to phishing sites on personal devices, so requiring a corporate-managed endpoint with MDM and EDR for SSO access cuts off that path.

These actors are calling employees on personal phones and directing them to phishing sites on personal devices, so requiring a corporate-managed endpoint with MDM and EDR for SSO access cuts off that path. Build alerts around residential proxy authentication: GTIG observed login attempts coming through AT&T, Comcast, and other residential broadband ranges that don't match employee baselines. Flag any SSO authentication from a commercial VPN or residential IP that diverges from the user's normal geography.

GTIG observed login attempts coming through AT&T, Comcast, and other residential broadband ranges that don't match employee baselines. Flag any SSO authentication from a commercial VPN or residential IP that diverges from the user's normal geography. Monitor the unified audit log for scripted exfiltration: When we see python-requests or PowerShell user-agent strings pulling files from SharePoint or OneDrive at volumes that no human generates, that's the signal. Watch for the new evasion technique: they're using compromised mailboxes to reset passwords for non-SSO apps and then deleting the confirmation emails, security alerts, and MFA notifications to cover their tracks. Teams that aren’t monitoring for inbox rule changes and bulk message deletions in compromised accounts are missing the cleanup.

Calderone from Suzu Labs said for SOC teams, the detection surface here is actually well-defined because the TTPs are so consistent. Here are three mitigation tips Calderone offers security teams: