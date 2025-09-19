State, local cyber grant renewal pushed by groups

StateScoop reports that Congressional leaders have been urged by a coalition of groups, including the National Association of State Chief Information Officers, the National Governors Association, and the National League of Cities, to renew the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program following the House Homeland Security Committee's approval of a decade-long extension for the program.

"As Congress continues working to reauthorize this grant program, we urge you to strongly support its successful continuation by ensuring that any reauthorization is accompanied by a robust appropriation that will allow the program to meet the goals outlined by its authors," said the groups in a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

The ratification of the SLGCP has also been pushed by the Alliance for Digital Innovation and four other industry groups, which noted the program to be crucial in bolstering the U.S.'s national defense posture.