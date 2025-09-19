Government Regulations

State, local cyber grant renewal pushed by groups

National data privacy law
(Stock Photo, Getty Images)

StateScoop reports that Congressional leaders have been urged by a coalition of groups, including the National Association of State Chief Information Officers, the National Governors Association, and the National League of Cities, to renew the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program following the House Homeland Security Committee's approval of a decade-long extension for the program.

"As Congress continues working to reauthorize this grant program, we urge you to strongly support its successful continuation by ensuring that any reauthorization is accompanied by a robust appropriation that will allow the program to meet the goals outlined by its authors," said the groups in a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

The ratification of the SLGCP has also been pushed by the Alliance for Digital Innovation and four other industry groups, which noted the program to be crucial in bolstering the U.S.'s national defense posture.

Related

House bill grants reprieve for expiring cyber programs

The House Appropriations Committee has unveiled funding legislation that would defer the expiration of both the 2015 Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act and the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program until November 21, or seven weeks after the original September 30 deadline, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds