House fails to renew FISA surveillance law amid controversy

The House of Representatives has failed to renew the U.S. government’s warrantless surveillance law, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), before its scheduled expiration on Friday. This failure is largely attributed to protests over the appointment of a controversial Trump ally to oversee U.S. intelligence agencies, with further coverage provided by TechCrunch.

The House voted against renewing Section 702 of FISA, a law that allows U.S. intelligence agencies to collect vast amounts of information, including data on Americans, to identify foreign threats. Bipartisan efforts to reform the law, which critics argue has been subject to abuses, stalled over recent weeks. A significant obstacle arose with the Trump administration’s appointment of Bill Pulte as acting U.S. director of national intelligence, sparking fears of political targeting. Although Pulte's nomination was later withdrawn and replaced with Jay Clayton, the timing meant many lawmakers had already departed, making a last-minute renewal unlikely.

Despite the law's expiration, U.S. spy powers under FISA are expected to continue until March 2027 due to prior certifications by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. However, telecommunication companies may be hesitant to share data without a clear legal framework, potentially pushing the government to rely on other avenues like Executive Order 12333.