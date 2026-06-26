Government Regulations

FCC approves new cybersecurity rules for emergency alerts and undersea cables

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The Federal Communications Commission approved new rules Thursday that boost cybersecurity regulations for the nation’s emergency alert systems and update security rules for the nation’s undersea cables, as reported by CyberScoop.

The new regulations aim to protect the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) from hijacking attacks. These systems, used for disseminating critical information during emergencies, will now require participants to implement basic cyber hygiene practices such as strong passwords, timely security patches, and firewalls. A new authentication ID system will also be implemented to verify alerts before they are submitted, preventing unauthorized or duplicate messages.

In parallel, the FCC updated its submarine cable regulations for the first time in decades. While some undersea cable providers will be exempt from stringent national security licensing reviews if they self-certify to high security standards, others will face new licensing requirements. These updates aim to enhance cybersecurity in critical functions and address supply chain vulnerabilities, while also streamlining the licensing process for trusted providers.

Source: CyberScoop

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