Google to use IP addresses for ad measurement and personalization in EEA, UK, and Switzerland

As reported by Bleeping Computer, Google has begun notifying advertisers of a significant change in its data usage policy. Starting on or shortly after August 3, 2026, the company will begin using IP addresses for ad measurement and personalization across the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, and Switzerland.

This new practice marks a shift because IP addresses are considered personal data under GDPR and UK law, requiring user consent for such uses. While Google already receives IP addresses for routing traffic, using them for identification for measurement and ad personalization triggers consent requirements. Google plans to register under the IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) for Feature 3, which identifies devices based on automatically transmitted information like IP addresses. This change comes after Google reversed its previous stance against fingerprinting in December 2024, a move criticized by the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

The ICO's recent advice to the UK government suggests that IP-based personalization across services should require user consent. Google is placing the compliance burden on advertisers, reminding them to adhere to its EU User Consent Policy and obtain valid consent from users in the affected regions. Users will eventually have controls over IP-based personalization, but initial options are limited to existing cookie and ad personalization settings.