In its notice of funding opportunity, the DHS also prohibited states and local governments from spending grants on services by the Elections Infrastructure ISAC, which had been shut down following the withdrawal of federal funding in February. Such a new prohibition included in the final year of SLCGP has prompted dismay among state cybersecurity leaders, including North Dakota Chief Information Security Officer Chris Gergen. "Many of the services that are being provided by MS-ISAC directly align to the objectives of the SLCGP and I was really hoping that we might be able to use SLCGP funds to cover statewide membership for North Dakota. Where we've used the funds in particular is to do some cybersecurity maturity assessments," Gergen said.
Government Regulations, Critical Infrastructure Security
MS-ISAC spending barred in updated state, local cyber grant rules
U.S. state and local governments have been informed by the Department of Homeland Security that funding under the $1 billion State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program meant to curtail system cybersecurity risks should not be allocated for Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center services, as federal support of the program is poised to end by September, StateScoop reports.
In its notice of funding opportunity, the DHS also prohibited states and local governments from spending grants on services by the Elections Infrastructure ISAC, which had been shut down following the withdrawal of federal funding in February. Such a new prohibition included in the final year of SLCGP has prompted dismay among state cybersecurity leaders, including North Dakota Chief Information Security Officer Chris Gergen. "Many of the services that are being provided by MS-ISAC directly align to the objectives of the SLCGP and I was really hoping that we might be able to use SLCGP funds to cover statewide membership for North Dakota. Where we've used the funds in particular is to do some cybersecurity maturity assessments," Gergen said.
In its notice of funding opportunity, the DHS also prohibited states and local governments from spending grants on services by the Elections Infrastructure ISAC, which had been shut down following the withdrawal of federal funding in February. Such a new prohibition included in the final year of SLCGP has prompted dismay among state cybersecurity leaders, including North Dakota Chief Information Security Officer Chris Gergen. "Many of the services that are being provided by MS-ISAC directly align to the objectives of the SLCGP and I was really hoping that we might be able to use SLCGP funds to cover statewide membership for North Dakota. Where we've used the funds in particular is to do some cybersecurity maturity assessments," Gergen said.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds