Breach, Data Security, Critical Infrastructure Security

Rhode Island subjected to potentially widespread data breach

SiliconAngle reports that hundreds of thousands of individuals across Rhode Island may have had their information stolen following a cyberattack against its RIBridges online systems for public assistance programs supported by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu earlier this month.

Rhode Island officials said that such an intrusion against RIBridges — which was only confirmed by Deloitte five days after being discovered as attackers provided a screenshot of the compromised file folders — may have impacted individuals who applied for or received benefits from Medicaid, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Child Care Assistance Program, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. People who also sought health coverage via the state's services may have also been affected, according to officials, who immediately ordered the takedown of RIBridges upon Deloitte's confirmation of malicious code compromise within the system on Friday. While Rhode Island has moved to provide assistance to impacted individuals, it has not offered more details regarding the nature of the data theft.

Related

Byte Federal breach exposes 58K clients

Infiltration of Byte Federal's systems exposed individuals' full names, birthdates, physical addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, government-issued IDs, photos, and transaction activity, according to the firm's data breach notice, which emphasized that there has been no indication suggesting misuse of such data.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorByteCipherCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)Diffie-HellmanDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds