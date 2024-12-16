Rhode Island subjected to potentially widespread data breach

SiliconAngle reports that hundreds of thousands of individuals across Rhode Island may have had their information stolen following a cyberattack against its RIBridges online systems for public assistance programs supported by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu earlier this month.

Rhode Island officials said that such an intrusion against RIBridges — which was only confirmed by Deloitte five days after being discovered as attackers provided a screenshot of the compromised file folders — may have impacted individuals who applied for or received benefits from Medicaid, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Child Care Assistance Program, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. People who also sought health coverage via the state's services may have also been affected, according to officials, who immediately ordered the takedown of RIBridges upon Deloitte's confirmation of malicious code compromise within the system on Friday. While Rhode Island has moved to provide assistance to impacted individuals, it has not offered more details regarding the nature of the data theft.