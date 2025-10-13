Major Australian airline Qantas had information pilfered from a June attack against its Salesforce database leaked by hacking collective Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters following its refusal to pay the demanded ransom, according to The Guardian. Infiltration of Qantas' Salesforce database allowed the theft of customers' names, birthdates, phone numbers, email addresses, and frequent flyer numbers, but not their credit card details, noted Qantas, which stressed ongoing support to individuals affected by the incident as it investigates the extent of the data exposure. Aside from Qantas, Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters has also claimed compromising McDonald's, Toyota, Vietnam Airlines, and dozens of other companies as part of the sweeping Salesforce hack. However, Salesforce expressed its aversion to any extortion demand negotiations as it continued to emphasize that its platform was not compromised by the hackers. "Our findings indicate these attempts relate to past or unsubstantiated incidents, and we remain engaged with affected customers to provide support," said a Salesforce spokesperson.
Qantas data stolen in Salesforce hack exposed
