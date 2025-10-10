Threat Intelligence, Data Security
Multiple international firms allegedly compromised by Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters
Hacking conglomerate Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, or the Trinity of Chaos, has purportedly stolen sensitive personal and technical data from various international organizations across different industries just after it escalated data extortion efforts against Salesforce, according to Cybernews. Data samples posted on Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters' leak site revealed contact information and order details from U.S. tech firm Dell's customers, as well as full names and addresses from Australian telecommunications firm Telstra's customers, and personally identifiable information from Kuwait Airways' passengers, said Cybernews researchers. Major U.S. telecommunications provider Verizon and leading Thai telecommunications operator True Corporation & dtac, as well as French mobile virtual network firm Lycamobile, were also claimed to have been breached. Researchers warned that such a data leak could increase the risk of identity theft and social engineering attacks. Such a development comes after Scattered Lapsus$ Spider was reported to have expanded to include the Crimson Collective hacking operation.
