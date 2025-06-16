Online macOS cloud services provider VirtualMacOSX had information from 10,000 clients purportedly stolen in a breach exposed on a widely known clear web hacking forum, where troves of information allegedly pilfered from AT&T, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, and Facebook had been peddled, Hackread reports. Allegedly stolen VirtualMacOSX information included 176,000 lines of data across three different text files, which included customers' full names, company names, physical addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, passwords, and password reset keys, according to an analysis from the SafetyDetectives Cybersecurity Team. Such a dataset also contained bank names, types, codes, and account numbers, as well as user support tickets with user IDs, IP addresses, and messages from customers, said researchers, who corroborated the legitimacy of the exposed information. With the leaked data increasing the risk of both cybersecurity and physical risks, individuals have been urged to be vigilant of potential fraudulent activity in their bank statements, online accounts, and credit reports, as well as implement more robust credentials and multi-factor authentication.
Cloud Security, Breach, Data Security
Purportedly stolen VirtualMacOSX data exposed
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds