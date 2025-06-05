Data Security, Identity

Millions of pilfered AT&T records exposed

AT&T had a database with over 86 million customers' information purportedly exfiltrated by the ShinyHunters hacking operation from a Snowflake environment reuploaded on a Russian cybercrime forum earlier this month after being initially exposed in mid-May, according to Hackread.

Included in the leaked data were individuals' full names, phone numbers, home addresses, and email addresses, as well as birthdates and almost 44 million Social Security numbers, with the latter two alleged to have been fully decrypted. Despite attackers' assertions that the newly exposed data trove was linked to the Snowflake-related breach, Hackread researchers discovered discrepancies between the two leaks, with the earlier incident noted to be in a less organized format that included encrypted SSNs. Investigation into the newest data leak allegations is already being conducted by AT&T. "It is not uncommon for cybercriminals to re-package previously disclosed data for financial gain," said the telecommunications firm.

