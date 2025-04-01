Pulumi rolls out new security, automation updates

Pulumi has introduced four new features to enhance cloud security , automation, and access control, according to a report by SiliconAngle

The updates include automated secrets rotation in Pulumi ESC, a secure GitHub Actions integration, granular role-based access control (RBAC), and expanded policy-as-code capabilities in Pulumi Insights.

The automated secrets rotation feature mitigates risks by dynamically cycling credentials, ensuring secure and seamless updates. Meanwhile, Pulumi ESC GitHub Action reduces credential exposure in CI/CD workflows.

The new RBAC system provides fine-grained access control, allowing organizations to customize permissions across Pulumi Cloud. Lastly, Pulumi Insights now extends policy-as-code governance beyond infrastructure as code (IaC), covering all discovered cloud resources.

With these updates, Pulumi aims to strengthen compliance, security, and operational efficiency across major cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud, and Kubernetes. The company has raised $99 million in venture funding, including $41 million in its Series C round in 2023.