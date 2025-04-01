Cloud Security

Pulumi rolls out new security, automation updates

Artificial Intelligence, cloud icon, bright blue, tech-themed background, digital circuits, high-tech imagery, data processing, futuristic design, neon lighting, electronic landscape

(Adobe Stock)

Pulumi has introduced four new features to enhance cloud security, automation, and access control, according to a report by SiliconAngle.

The updates include automated secrets rotation in Pulumi ESC, a secure GitHub Actions integration, granular role-based access control (RBAC), and expanded policy-as-code capabilities in Pulumi Insights.

The automated secrets rotation feature mitigates risks by dynamically cycling credentials, ensuring secure and seamless updates. Meanwhile, Pulumi ESC GitHub Action reduces credential exposure in CI/CD workflows.

The new RBAC system provides fine-grained access control, allowing organizations to customize permissions across Pulumi Cloud. Lastly, Pulumi Insights now extends policy-as-code governance beyond infrastructure as code (IaC), covering all discovered cloud resources.

With these updates, Pulumi aims to strengthen compliance, security, and operational efficiency across major cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud, and Kubernetes. The company has raised $99 million in venture funding, including $41 million in its Series C round in 2023.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Cloud ComputingGreynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds