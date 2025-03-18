$32 billion Google-Wiz deal bodes well for cloud security, experts say

The security industry was buzzing Tuesday with the news that Google LLC announced that it will acquire Israel-based cloud security company Wiz for $32 billion.

Wiz walked away from a $23 billion deal last July because of concerns over regulatory issues, saying it would seek an IPO.

But this time, the deal will move forward, pending standard closing terms and government approvals.

Wiz will become a part of Google Cloud once the deal closes, which will combine Wiz with Google Cloud’s threat intelligence group, security operations center, and Google Mandiant’s incident response and consulting services.

The two companies announced the acquisition at a 9 a.m. webcast March 18, where Google-Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Google’s cloud infrastructure with “deep AI expertise” was a good match for Wiz, which had become so prominent in cloud security that it accounted for $1 billion of the $1.4 billion in cloud security funding raised in 2024.

Cybersecurity industry responds to Google-Wiz announcement

“Together, we believe Wiz and Google Cloud can accelerate the ability for organizations to improve their security, lower the cost to do so, and ultimately, spur the adoption of multi-cloud and cloud computing,” said Google’s Pichai during the webcast.

Cloud industry leaders such as Snir Ben Shimol, co-founder and CEO of Zest Security, said Wiz’s leadership in cloud security posture management (CSPM) will give Google Cloud strong visibility into cloud risks. Shimol added that combining Google Cloud with Mandiant’s threat detection and response capabilities will create a powerful cloud detection and response (CDR) offering.

“Cloud providers are increasingly focusing on embedding security into their platforms by default, making it easier for customers to adopt secure configurations without extra effort,” said Shimol. “I expect this deal will drive more security-conscious organizations toward GCP, as Google looks to replicate Azure’s success with bundled security offerings like E5 and Defender for cloud by integrating Wiz, Mandiant, and previously acquired Siemplify into a comprehensive GCP-native security subscriptions.”

Ariel Litmanovich, co-founder and CTO and co-founder of Aryon Security, pointed out that the news could create a significant vacuum in the market, opening up opportunities for acquisitions and growth among other cloud security players.

“Many customers will question whether to continue using Wiz now that it’s part of Google, especially those primarily working with Microsoft and Amazon,” said Litmanovich. "For cloud providers and other major cloud players, they have two main strategic options: Compete directly with Wiz or leverage their strengths and dominate other cloud security areas, positioning themselves as leading platforms. For example, focusing more on prevention of security issues rather than visibility and remediation.”

Shira Shamban, vice president of cloud at CYE, said Google’s acquisition of Wiz highlights the growing need for cloud security. By integrating Wiz’s advanced, multi-cloud security solutions, Shamban said the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) strengthens its offering, providing businesses with comprehensive protection across diverse cloud environments.

“It reflects the broader trend toward unified platforms that deliver seamless, inclusive user experiences,” said Shamban. “Additionally, this acquisition creates opportunities for other companies and markets to innovate, driving the development of more interconnected and secure cloud solutions. It signals a broader shift toward holistic security in the cloud and IT industries.”

Eric Schwake, director of cybersecurity strategy at Salt Security, added that Wiz joining Google Cloud marks a significant consolidation in the cybersecurity sector, enhancing Google Cloud's security services. With Wiz and Mandiant now part of its portfolio, Schwake said Google strengthens its role as a leading security provider, particularly in cloud security.

“This development highlights the rising significance of cloud security and the growing need for multi-cloud solutions,” said Schwake. “For Google Cloud clients, it offers a more powerful and unified security platform, improving their security operations. The acquisition has the potential to accelerate the development of cutting-edge cloud security features by utilizing Google's AI and infrastructure. A major advantage is Google's dedication to preserving Wiz's multi-cloud compatibility, which guarantees flexibility for customers and helps avoid vendor lock-in.”