Security researcher reportedly accesses FIFA World Cup broadcast controls via API flaw

A security researcher identified a critical vulnerability within FIFA's systems that allowed unauthorized access to internal platforms, including the control system for World Cup broadcasts, according to a recent report by TechCrunch.

The researcher, known as BobDaHacker, said they exploited a flaw in FIFA's back-end API by registering as a player agent. This registration, combined with the API's failure to properly verify user authorization, granted access to sensitive internal systems, according to the researcher. Among the reportedly compromised platforms was the system responsible for controlling the TV streams of every World Cup game, as well as the screens used by commentators. The researcher demonstrated that a single attacker could potentially hijack all cameras simultaneously or manipulate on-screen content globally.

BobDaHacker reported the vulnerability on Tuesday, and FIFA addressed the issue within hours, though the organization has not publicly acknowledged the report.