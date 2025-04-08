ProwlerPro secures $12.5M to advance open-source cloud security solutions

ecurity Cloud s startup ProwlerPro Inc. has raised $12.5 million in seed funding to advance its mission of reshaping cloud security with a focus on openness, adaptability, and community involvement, SiliconAngle reports.

Founded in 2023, ProwlerPro builds on the success of the Prowler open-source project, which originated in 2016 as a security assessment tool for Amazon Web Services and later expanded to support Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes.

ProwlerPro’s flagship offering, Prowler Cloud, delivers continuous security monitoring, compliance checks, and insights through a software-as-a-service platform. Designed to accommodate users without deep technical expertise, the platform features customizable dashboards and reports to simplify securing complex cloud environments.

The company also advocates for the Open Cloud Security movement, which promotes transparency and community-driven innovation in cloud security practices. This approach aims to foster trust and resilience across organizations of all sizes.

"We are committed to ushering in the open cloud security paradigm that will make safeguarding the digital future a reality. As cloud environments become more complex, organizations need flexible solutions that evolve with the threat landscape and without vendor lock-in," said ProwlerPro CEO Toni de la Fuente.